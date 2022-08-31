McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,204 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of McKesson worth $65,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in McKesson by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 31,425 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McKesson by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,840,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.42, for a total value of $50,627.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $996,457.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,293,444.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,455 shares of company stock valued at $3,534,916 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McKesson Stock Up 1.1 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Argus cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McKesson to $384.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.15.

NYSE MCK traded up $3.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $367.92. The stock had a trading volume of 16,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,029. The company has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $341.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.79. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $193.89 and a twelve month high of $375.23.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.87%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

