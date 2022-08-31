Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Acquired by Providence Capital Advisors LLC

Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 160,700.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.10.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Medtronic stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,147. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.70 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

