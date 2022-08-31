MegaCryptoPolis Trading Down 0.2% Over Last Week (MEGA)

MegaCryptoPolis (MEGA) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 31st. MegaCryptoPolis has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $9,063.00 worth of MegaCryptoPolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MegaCryptoPolis coin can now be bought for approximately $4.78 or 0.00023873 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, MegaCryptoPolis has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About MegaCryptoPolis

MegaCryptoPolis was first traded on September 2nd, 2016. MegaCryptoPolis’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,174 coins. MegaCryptoPolis’ official Twitter account is @megacryptopolis and its Facebook page is accessible here. MegaCryptoPolis’ official website is mcp3d.com.

MegaCryptoPolis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Each MEGA coin is a Counterparty asset secured with the Bitcoin blockchain and will initially be redeemable for 1 million FLASH coins. FLASH coins are given free to end users and used for advertising and incentive marketing, using a private high performance blockchain. There are 900 billion FLASH coins authorized, but only 300,000 MEGA coins authorized. MEGA coins are scarce and can be used by advertisers and online marketers to purchase FLASH coins in volume for campaigns. End users will also need MEGA coins to redeem their FLASH for BTC via an in-wallet exchange, where available. FLASH is a blockchain based platform that enables users and developers to leverage this powerful technology for social media, websites, blogs and e-commerce sites. As easy to use as webmail, FLASH is a great way to introduce your friends to crypto-coins and to build in rewards to your web pages and services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MegaCryptoPolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MegaCryptoPolis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MegaCryptoPolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

