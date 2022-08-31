Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.28

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.28 and traded as high as C$6.34. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$6.24, with a volume of 3,309 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 308.05, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$81.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.75.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

