Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Shares Up 5.7%

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $167.30 and last traded at $166.19. 371,607 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,540,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on META. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 4.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $439.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,232.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $54,077.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,232.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,587,296. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.