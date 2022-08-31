Metallic Minerals (CVE:MMG) Trading 1.5% Higher

Metallic Minerals Corp. (CVE:MMG – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35. 25,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 97,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The company has a quick ratio of 11.21, a current ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.37 million and a P/E ratio of -7.34.

Metallic Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Keno silver project covering an area of 166 square kilometers located in the Keno Hill silver district, Yukon Territory, Canada.

