MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 499,448 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,969 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $68,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,566 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after acquiring an additional 16,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 7,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.48.

DIS stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.40. 92,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,547,499. The company has a market cap of $206.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

