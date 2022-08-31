MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 66,657 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,052,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,927,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,156 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

MS traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 45,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,178. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

