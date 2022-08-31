MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $45.92 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,943,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 365,387 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 3,382.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after buying an additional 18,195,486 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,260,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,162,620,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060,858 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.78. 110,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,672,438. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.62 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $126.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

