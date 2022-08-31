MetLife Investment Management LLC Purchases 44,175 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,273 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,175 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $51,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $20,721,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,318,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,721 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its position in McDonald’s by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 1,213 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, reaching $254.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,071. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $187.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.31 and its 200 day moving average is $248.37.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.37 EPS. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on MCD. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.96.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

