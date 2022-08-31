Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Metrics Income Opportunities Trust (ASX:MOT – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.013 per share on Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Metrics Income Opportunities Trust’s previous interim dividend of $0.01.
Metrics Income Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
