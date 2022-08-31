Metronome (MET) Price Reaches $1.20 on Top Exchanges

Metronome (MET) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. Metronome has a market capitalization of $17.11 million and approximately $7,059.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded 1,730.6% higher against the US dollar. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.20 or 0.00005944 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004953 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 84.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.79 or 0.00429865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00819922 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 14,400,951 coins and its circulating supply is 14,256,377 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Metronome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

