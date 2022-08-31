Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $18.73 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,884 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $18,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2,757.1% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 19,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $189,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $327.78. 18,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $303.65 and a 1-year high of $399.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $338.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.84. The stock has a market cap of $316.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

