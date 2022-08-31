Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 19,567 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth $831,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,384 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $3,668,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total transaction of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,437.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,701 shares of company stock worth $12,502,785. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $437.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. The stock has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 486.82, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $494.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $406.47 and a one year high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.