MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Holdings Boosted by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,101 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.48% of MGIC Investment worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in MGIC Investment by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,803,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,842,000 after buying an additional 1,534,540 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter worth about $20,785,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in MGIC Investment by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,608,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,554 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,346,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 7,688.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 987,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,238,000 after purchasing an additional 974,702 shares during the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

NYSE:MTG opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.76. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $11.38 and a twelve month high of $16.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

