MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Saturday, October 15th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MillerKnoll stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.54. MillerKnoll has a 1-year low of $25.39 and a 1-year high of $43.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.09. MillerKnoll had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MillerKnoll

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MillerKnoll by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll during the first quarter worth $103,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

