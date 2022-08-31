MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $355.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $19.83 million and approximately $355.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.83 or 0.00009141 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.63 or 0.00223380 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001310 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004979 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.54 or 0.00433189 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,860,480 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

