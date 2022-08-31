Mineral (MNR) Price Down 12.9% This Week

Mineral (MNR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Mineral coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. Mineral has a total market capitalization of $3.65 million and $117,665.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Mineral has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mineral Coin Profile

MNR is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org.

Buying and Selling Mineral

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mineral directly using U.S. dollars.

