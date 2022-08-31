Misbloc (MSB) Trading Up 27.5% Over Last Week

Misbloc (MSB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. In the last week, Misbloc has traded 27.5% higher against the dollar. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $23.74 million and approximately $2.49 million worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Misbloc Profile

Misbloc (CRYPTO:MSB) is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,015,037 coins. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Misbloc is misblock.io. The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544.

Misbloc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

