Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.51 and last traded at $1.60. Approximately 44,515 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 803,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.69.

Mobiquity Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Get Mobiquity Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOBQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Kepos Capital LP owned 4.07% of Mobiquity Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marketing and advertising technology and data intelligence company in the United States. The company's advertising technology operating system (ATOS) platform creates an automated marketplace of advertisers and publishers on digital media outlets to host online auctions to facilitate the sale of digital advertising targeted at users engaged on their internet-connected TV, laptop, tablet, desktop computer, mobile, and over-the-top streaming media devices; and gives advertisers the capability to understand and interact with their audiences and engage them by using ads in image and video formats.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mobiquity Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobiquity Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.