Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up to $60.92

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $63.88. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 3 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
MCRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.
Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average is $70.56.
Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after buying an additional 17,093 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 84,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the second quarter worth approximately $520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
About Monarch Casino & Resort
Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.
