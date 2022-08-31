Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,950 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. 85.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,499,512. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.38. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.98 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

In other news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

