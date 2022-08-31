Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Enviva worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $103,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Enviva during the first quarter worth $206,000. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enviva

In other news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas Meth purchased 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.78 per share, with a total value of $505,508.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 426,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,055,268.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $28,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 29,322 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,244. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enviva Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVA. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Shares of Enviva stock traded up $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $69.59. 4,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,794. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Enviva Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.46 and a 52 week high of $91.06. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 120.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $296.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.42 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Enviva Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Enviva Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

