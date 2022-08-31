Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Monetary Management Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 1.0% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $402.00 to $422.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $327.65. 42,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,341,251. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.84. The firm has a market cap of $316.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

