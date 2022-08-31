Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 213.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 47 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 294.1% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $662.07.

In related news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,889,338.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $3.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $550.92. 16,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,055. The stock has a market cap of $215.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $497.83 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $565.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $557.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.39%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

