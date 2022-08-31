Monetary Management Group Inc. Has $895,000 Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.2% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,487,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,316,276,000 after purchasing an additional 55,114 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,098,558,000 after purchasing an additional 132,703 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after purchasing an additional 90,063 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Barclays lifted their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Danaher in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.86. The stock had a trading volume of 66,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,987. The company has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.06. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $233.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

