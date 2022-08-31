Monetary Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 117.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

NYSE DE traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.90. 20,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,197. The business’s 50 day moving average is $331.37 and its 200-day moving average is $363.65. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $112.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

