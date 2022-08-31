Monetary Management Group Inc. Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Monetary Management Group Inc. cut its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $1,515,281,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,117,096,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $786,930,000 after buying an additional 518,349 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,925,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,898,748,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NOW traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $438.27. The company had a trading volume of 25,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,908. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $406.47 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $88.53 billion, a PE ratio of 486.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,267.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 4,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.99, for a total transaction of $2,112,419.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,079,534.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,267.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,701 shares of company stock valued at $12,502,785 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.