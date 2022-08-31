Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Monetary Management Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.06. 51,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211,212. The stock has a market cap of $148.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day moving average is $99.54. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.