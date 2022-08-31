Monetary Management Group Inc. Sells 8,860 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Monetary Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,645,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Starbucks by 26.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,497 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,672,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 110.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 1,260,538 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,256. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $120.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.35.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.