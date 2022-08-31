MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Archana Agrawal Sells 663 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

MDB traded down $7.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on MongoDB from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

