MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Director Archana Agrawal Sells 663 Shares

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
MongoDB Stock Performance
MDB traded down $7.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,279. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.39 and a 52-week high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $317.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.
MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $285.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
