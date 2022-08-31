MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.35–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion. MongoDB also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.16 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded down $7.86 on Wednesday, hitting $322.86. 1,823,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $317.18 and its 200 day moving average is $331.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $213.39 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

Several analysts have commented on MDB shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a sell rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on MongoDB from $338.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $378.00 to $368.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.78.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total value of $184,070.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 203.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 30.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 2,441.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,561,000 after acquiring an additional 36,933 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.