MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.19)-$(0.16) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $300-303 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.60 million. MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.35–$0.28 EPS.

MongoDB Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded down $7.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $322.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,823,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,340. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $318.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.15. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 45.56% and a negative net margin of 32.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. Analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on MongoDB from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $414.78.

In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total transaction of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.45, for a total value of $129,316.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,523,152.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 32.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 7.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

