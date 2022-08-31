Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.57

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and traded as high as $84.00. Moog shares last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.

Moog Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25.

Get Moog alerts:

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.91 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Moog Announces Dividend

Moog Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Moog’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

(Get Rating)

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.