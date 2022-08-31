Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $81.57

Shares of Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.57 and traded as high as $84.00. Moog shares last traded at $79.16, with a volume of 900 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.25.
Moog (NYSE:MOG.B – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $772.91 million during the quarter. Moog had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 11.93%.
Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.
