Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 891,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,791 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Morgan Stanley worth $77,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. AIA Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.99. The company had a trading volume of 229,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,447,178. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 41.89%.

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

