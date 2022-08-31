Murchinson Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 2.00% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WTMA. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,970,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.94. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $9.98.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals sectors.

