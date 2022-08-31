Murchinson Ltd. Buys New Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RY. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 272.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $55,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the first quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $93.42. 7,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,185. The stock has a market cap of $130.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $119.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 45.91%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.