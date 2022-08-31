Murchinson Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Murchinson Ltd. raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Cboe Global Markets accounts for about 1.0% of Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 451,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after acquiring an additional 40,733 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Cboe Global Markets to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.1 %

CBOE stock opened at $117.78 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.02). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $424.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.