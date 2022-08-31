Murchinson Ltd. Makes New $2.81 Million Investment in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,000. Sanderson Farms makes up about 0.5% of Murchinson Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sanderson Farms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,472,000 after buying an additional 72,109 shares during the last quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 456,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,158,000 after buying an additional 180,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 375,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after acquiring an additional 48,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,972,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge lowered Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $204.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.40. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

