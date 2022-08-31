Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,058 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Best Buy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,466 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,249 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.67. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock worth $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Best Buy from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

