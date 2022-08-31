Murchinson Ltd. Makes New Investment in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR)

Murchinson Ltd. bought a new position in Globalink Investment Inc. (NASDAQ:GLLIR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.
Separately, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalink Investment during the 1st quarter worth $89,000.
Globalink Investment Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ GLLIR remained flat at $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,026. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.13. Globalink Investment Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.31.
