Murchinson Ltd. Sells 3,587 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Murchinson Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the period. Murchinson Ltd.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,393 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $69,214,000 after buying an additional 38,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,585 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.35. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.14. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 8.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MKSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.57.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Articles

