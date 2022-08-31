Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Stock Position Lifted by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Murphy USA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $292.34. 1,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,567. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.24 and a fifty-two week high of $303.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.04.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MUSA. Stephens increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

