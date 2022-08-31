Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 9,619 Shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.64 per share, with a total value of $140,822.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,220,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,263,391.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 7,414 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $110,542.74.

On Monday, August 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,616 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $147,220.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,546 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $147,867.54.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $154,700.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $151,965.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $150,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $147,600.00.

On Monday, August 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $146,500.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,771 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $140,409.27.

Donegal Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,312. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The company has a market capitalization of $470.58 million, a PE ratio of 121.58 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.85.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 550.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Donegal Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,686,761 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,620,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 80,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Donegal Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Donegal Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

