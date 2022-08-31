Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Natus Medical stock opened at $32.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.08 and a beta of 0.22. Natus Medical has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $33.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,098,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 97,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Natus Medical by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

