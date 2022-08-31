Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Navigator Global Investments Limited (ASX:NGI – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.
