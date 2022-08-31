NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Shares Gap Up to $9.87

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $10.17. NeoGenomics shares last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 2,782 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NeoGenomics to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.08.

The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.80.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 30.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

