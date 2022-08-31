NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.74

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 88.74 ($1.07) and traded as low as GBX 84.70 ($1.02). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 87 ($1.05), with a volume of 188,152 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a report on Wednesday.

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £255.94 million and a PE ratio of 4,161.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 88.77 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.97.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is 355.00%.

In related news, insider Allan Lockhart acquired 22,500 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,196.47).

About NewRiver REIT

(Get Rating)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.