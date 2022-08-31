NexOptic Technology (CVE:NXO) Stock Price Down 6.7%

NexOptic Technology Corp. (CVE:NXO – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 204,522 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 168,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

NexOptic Technology Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.33, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.19. The firm has a market cap of C$10.32 million and a PE ratio of -2.69.

NexOptic Technology Company Profile

NexOptic Technology Corp., a technology company, develops and invests in optical and lens technologies. It engages in developing All Light Intelligent Imaging Solutions (ALIIS), a suite of intelligent imaging solution that processes raw images and video in real time; and DoubleTake, a wide-angle and telephoto camera that allow near-instant spotting and zooming capabilities.

