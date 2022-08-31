NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Shares Down 2%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.11 and last traded at $77.11. Approximately 249 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.70.

Several analysts recently commented on NXGPF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,850 ($94.85) to GBX 6,200 ($74.92) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,100 ($85.79) price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 8,025 ($96.97) to GBX 6,450 ($77.94) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7,036.33.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.44.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

